Home / India News / Visually-challenged woman alleges rape in MP, husband stranded in Rajasthan amid lockdown

Visually-challenged woman alleges rape in MP, husband stranded in Rajasthan amid lockdown

The victim, a bank officer, was alone at home at the time of the incident, reports news agency ANI. Her husband and other family members are stranded in Rajasthan due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 07:40 IST
New Delhi
According to the police complaint filed by the woman, she was asleep when a man entered her room and raped her.
According to the police complaint filed by the woman, she was asleep when a man entered her room and raped her.
         

A 53-year-old visually-challenged woman was on Friday allegedly raped in her house by an unidentified man in Bhopal’s Shahpura area, police said.

The woman, a bank officer, was alone at home at the time of the incident, reports news agency ANI. Her husband and other family members are stranded in Rajasthan due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the police complaint filed by the woman, she was asleep when a man entered her room and raped her.

A police officer said that a case has been registered under relevant sections and investigation into the incident has begun.

“Police have visited the spot and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Probe is underway,” ASP Sanjay Sahu told ANI.

Another officer told news agency PTI that a hunt is on for the accused.

