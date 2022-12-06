Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark

Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:06 AM IST

The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.

Vivek Agnihotri. (File) (AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gautam navlakha vivek agnihotri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP