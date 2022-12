Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail remark

Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The high court had decided to proceed ex parte against Agnihotri and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON