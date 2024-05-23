 Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Prashant Kishor's ‘meltdown’: ‘Random data, arrogance, and…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Prashant Kishor's ‘meltdown’: ‘Random data, arrogance, and…’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
May 23, 2024 05:25 PM IST

The interview, which has gone viral, saw Prashant Kishor in a heated exchange when questioned about his previous inaccurate electoral predictions.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday offered a scathing critique of Prashant Kishor's media presence and approach after the poll strategist-turned-activist found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with journalist Karan Thapar during an interview for The Wire that has since gone viral on social media.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.

“Talking too much to the media will eventually ensure your downfall. First, you can’t remember all the lies you have uttered in the past,” Agnihotri posted on X.

“You can be a hero only if you are a high achiever or have logic, personal charm, and an emotional connect. PK (Prashant Kishor) has only random data, arrogance, and a big ego with only focus on me, mine, myself. It’s very easy for a clever journalist to destroy him.”

Prashant Kishor has been asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to maintain or even surpass its 2019 Lok Sabha tally in the ongoing general election.

During the interview, Kishor bristled at the reminder of his earlier inaccurate predictions of an "impending rout" of Congress in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and a win for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Telangana assembly elections. The former political consultant challenged Thapar to show a video of him predicting a Congress rout in Himachal Pradesh elections.

To be sure, Prashant Kishor, commenting on the outcome of the mega brainstorming session held by Congress in Udaipur in 2022, had said on X (formerly Twitter), “In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!”

Social media users shared a snapshot of Prashant Kishor taking a sip of water during the interview after what they described as his "meltdown".

Vivek Agnihotri observed, “In this video, despite an egotistical anchor like KT, PK is found stammering and losing his composure because ego plus lies is a self-destructive combination. So far, PK has been playing on friendly turfs. For the first time, he played on an unfamiliar pitch. And, hence, the result.”

Drawing a comparison, Agnihotri pointed to a recent ANI podcast involving Kapil Sibal and noted that while the interviewer “started with the intention to destroy” Sibal, it was the podcaster who ended up faltering.

“This happened because Kapil Sibal was calm and wise. Also, he doesn’t give many interviews, so he had something new to say. Whereas PK chose to be in the spotlight and he was repeating his half-truths and half-lies everywhere, he was bound to get caught in his own trap,” Agnihotri said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Prashant Kishor's ‘meltdown’: ‘Random data, arrogance, and…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On