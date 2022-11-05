Vizag man kills daughter over her relationship

A 45-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his 16-year-old daughter over the suspicion that she was in a relationship with a man from the same locality in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the accused, identified as V Varaprasad, an ambulance driver and resident of Relli Veedhi area, posted a video on social media confessing to the crime that took place on Friday.

He then surrendered before the police late on Friday evening, said a senior police officer.

“After questioning him, we formally arrested him on Saturday and booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” Visakhapatnam town-I police inspector L Revathamma told reporters.

The accused was a habitual drinker and his wife left him 10 years ago, unable to bear his harassment, said the inspector. A couple of years ago, his elder daughter, too, left the house and has been living with her boyfriend since.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the purported video, Varaprasad could he heard saying that he was taking good care of his daughter and was hoping to make her a responsible citizen. “My older daughter had already run with her lover. My younger daughter wanted to become a boxer and I have been getting her trained,” he said in the video. “But she, too, had been in love with a man.”

He further said that he had made repeated requests with his younger daughter, a Class 10 student, to wait till her education was completed, but she did not listen and continued to meet her boyfriend. “I did not groom her for somebody else. I was upset with her behaviour. Hence, I killed her,” Varaprasad said in the video, which also showed his daughter’s body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON