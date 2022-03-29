Vizag observes bandh, coal production hit in Andhra and Telangana

The two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions against the central government’s privatisation policies did not have much impact on the normal life in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Hyderabad, there was no impact of the strike, as state-run road transport corporation (RTC) buses plied as usual. There was no disruption in the services of cabs, auto-rickshaws and metro rail.

However, banking and insurance services were badly affected as the employees of the nationalised banks and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) struck work.

In Andhra Pradesh, employees and workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam boycotted their duties and staged a demonstration in front of the factory in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant.

The city also observed a total bandh following a call given by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi (committee to protect Vizag Steel) in protest against privatisation. Barring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all political parties, including the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) extended support to the bandh call.

Hundreds of workers belonging to the various trade unions affiliated with the Left parties took out rallies in Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Tirupati in protest against the Centre’s ‘anti-worker’ policies.

In Telangana, coal production in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) halted on Monday as coal miners belonging to various trade unions observed a strike. More than 42,000 employees in 23 underground and 19 open cast mines took part in the strike.

Major trade union Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), affiliated with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), backed the strike in protest against the Centre’s move to privatise four coal blocks of Singareni. Other trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, CITU and other central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), took part in the strike.

There were reports of rallies by trade unions, political parties, and students groups from various places like Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Khammam etc. No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state.

