 VK Pandian’s wife goes on 6-month ‘child care’ leave | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VK Pandian’s wife goes on 6-month ‘child care’ leave

ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Jun 08, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Pandian has not been seen anywhere since the BJD lost the assembly elections on June 4. The party failed to secure a single seat in the Lok Sabha, polling for which was held along with the assembly elections.

Amid speculations over whereabouts of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide VK Pandian after the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) defeat in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the latter’s wife and IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan has decided to go on leave for nearly six months.

IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan.
IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan.

A notification issued by the General Administration department on Thursday said that Sujata, special secretary in the state finance department, has been granted ‘Child Care’ leave for nearly six months, from May 31 to November 26, to look after her daughter who is scheduled to appear for the Class 10 board exams next year.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The development also comes almost a month after Sujata was transferred from the department of Mission Shakti to the finance department over complaints of misuse of public office. The BJP, which was earlier in the Opposition and is now set to form the government in the state, had alleged that the IAS officer was forcing women self help groups to influence voters and had even threatened to stop the government financial aid.

HT reached out to Sujata for a comment but did not get one immediately.

Pandian has not been seen anywhere since the BJD lost the assembly elections on June 4. The party failed to secure a single seat in the Lok Sabha, polling for which was held along with the assembly elections.

A few TV channels on Thursday showed Pandian heading out of the domestic terminal of Delhi’s IGI airport.

While the bureaucrat-turned-politician has also been spotted with Patnaik during almost all occasions, he did accompany the latter when he went to submit his resignation to the governor on Wednesday. He continued to remain absent while party leaders met Patnaik in the last two days.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / VK Pandian’s wife goes on 6-month ‘child care’ leave
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On