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Vote is a shield you wield to protect Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin urges people to vote

Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga, son and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after exercising his franchise

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:19 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin on Thursday urged people to cast their vote and fulfil their democratic duty.

Stalin is contesting from Kolathur (Chennai) as he hopes to return to power. (MK Stalin | Official X account)

Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga, son and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin after exercising his franchise.

“Vote without fail for the development of Tamil Nadu. I have cast my vote in the 2026 legislative Assembly election. People of Tamil Nadu, perform your democratic duty without fail”, Stalin said.

“What you are going to give today is not a vote; it is a shield you wield to protect Tamil Nadu.Your vote alone will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu.”

He stressed that every vote protects the high values of the Constitution.

“Tamil Nadu will vote. Tamil Nadu will win. We will win together.!!” he added.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: 56.81% people cast ballot by 1pm; over 28,000 security personnel on ground

The result of the assembly polls in the state will be announced on May 4.

 
dravida munnetra kazhagam mk stalin ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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