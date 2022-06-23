Voting for bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, seven assembly seats to be held today

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats — across six states — will be held on Thursday and the votes will be counted on June 26.

The three Lok Sabha seats going to polls are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

On the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister, the AAP has nominated Gurmail Singh, while the Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kewal Dhillon. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded its chief Simranjit Singh Mann against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Kamaldeep Kaur.

In Azamgarh, vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the SP has fielded his cousin Dharmendra Yadav against BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali. In Rampur, the former constituency of Azam Khan, Khan’s loyalist Asim Raza is up against BJP’s Ghanshyam Lodhi. Congress is not contesting.

In Tripura, chief minister Manik Saha is pitted against Congress’s Asish Kumar Saha in Town Bordowali. In Agartala, former BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman is contesting on the Congress ticket against BJP’s Dr Ashok Sinha and CPM’s Krishna Majumder.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Atmakur, vacated after MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy died, the YSR Congress has nominated his brother Vikram Reddy. The TDP, is not contesting and the BJP has fielded G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

In Jharkhand’s Mandar, vacated after former minister Bandhu Tirkey was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, the Congress has fielded Tirkey’s daughter Shilpi Neha while the BJP has fielded Gangotri Kujur.

On Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar seat, vacated after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak against BJP former councillor Rajesh Bhatia and the Congress’s Prem Lata.