 Voting underway for Nagaland's historic civic body polls being held in 2 decades | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Voting underway for Nagaland's historic civic body polls being held in 2 decades

PTI |
Jun 26, 2024 09:43 AM IST

The urban local body polls were being held for the first time with 33 per cent women reservation, said the official.

Polling was underway for elections to 25 civic bodies in Nagaland on Wednesday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an SEC official said.

The government had announced elections to urban local bodies several times in the past(File)
The government had announced elections to urban local bodies several times in the past(File)

This was a historic election in the northeastern state as the polling to three municipalities and 22 town councils was being conducted after a gap of 20 years.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The urban local body polls were being held for the first time with 33 per cent women reservation, said the official at the Nagaland State Election Commission.

The government had announced elections to urban local bodies several times in the past but objections from tribal bodies and civil society organisations against reservation for women, and tax on land and properties had held back the polls.

Voting began at 7.30 am and will continue till 4 pm.

"Polling has been peaceful so far. Security has been beefed up for the elections," the SEC officials said.

Over 2.23 lakh voters, including 1,13,521 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 523 candidates from 11 political parties.

Instead of EVMs, voting was being conducted in 420 polling stations through ballot papers, he said.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has decided that the six districts in the region will not participate in the elections.

ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes living in the six eastern districts, has been demanding a 'Frontier Nagaland Territory', claiming that the region has been neglected for years.

There are 14 town councils in the ENPO area. As many as 59 nominations were accepted from the area but the tribal bodies compelled the candidates to withdraw their nominations.

The ENPO also refrained from participating in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls for the lone seat in the state.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Voting underway for Nagaland's historic civic body polls being held in 2 decades
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On