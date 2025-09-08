VP poll: Reddy says democratic space shrinking, calls for defending republic

Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition’s candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential election, has called for defending the soul of the democratic republic as “democratic space is shrinking” and citizens’ rights are “under strain”. Vice-presidential candidate Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. (ANI)

He said his candidature is not at all a personal aspiration but a collective effort to protect and strengthen India’s democratic fabric. He asked lawmakers to rise above party lines and said that with his election, the Rajya Sabha can become a true temple of democracy.

In a video message two days before the election, Justice (retired) Reddy sought support for the “values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic”.

“In this election, there is no party whip, and the ballot is secret. It is not loyalty to any political party, but love for the country that must guide your choice. Each one of you carries the moral responsibility to preserve the conscience, the soul of our beloved nation,” he said. “Together, let us strengthen our Republic and create a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit.”

“By entrusting me with this office, you will be choosing to defend parliamentary traditions, to restore dignity to debate, and to ensure that the Rajya Sabha stands as a true temple of democracy,” Reddy said.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan has a clear edge in the election, which has members of Parliament as voters.