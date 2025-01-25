Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA licence to receive foreign funding

The Union home ministry has granted the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to receive foreign funding, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing sources. A priest (L) throws coloured powder over Hindu devotees during 'Basant Panchami' festival celebrations, which mark the preparations for the arrival of spring, inside the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (File image)(AFP)

The temple was held as a private property by a family of priests until the court intervention. The temple is currently managed by a management committee constituted by a court. The committee had applied for a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Also read | Protesters seek restoration of FCRA registration of Sambhavna Trust working for Bhopal gas victims

The application said that the temple received a lot of foreign currencies in its chest and also intended to accept donations from abroad.

Sources told PTI that the home ministry had approved the grant of FCRA license after following due application process and processed its application after the court's approval.

New FCRA rules for foreign funding

Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2022 made key changes to rules governing the acceptance of overseas donation by NGOs and specified new limits on administrative expenses, 20 percent compared to earlier limit of 50 percent.

According to the act, organisations wanting to receive foreign funding must have an FCRA registration. The registration is valid for 5 years and can be renewed. Non-compliance or violations can result in the cancellation of registration.

The office bearers must provide their Aadhar or passport/OCI card for registration and foreign donations must be received in a bank account held at a designated SBI branch in New Delhi.

Also read | CBI charge sheet against award-winning environment lawyer for FCRA breach

Probe under FCRA

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in its probe against Oxfam India and its office bearers for an alleged violation of the FCRA.

The CBI has alleged in its first information report (FIR) that Oxfam India, whose work is focused on rights of vulnerable social groups, was planning to create a structure to continue its operations with foreign funds even after its application for FCRA renewal was rejected.