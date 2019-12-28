e-paper
Home / India News / Vyapam scam: MP STF registers cases against 6 persons

Vyapam scam: MP STF registers cases against 6 persons

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 20:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Professional examination board (Vyapam) Building in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Professional examination board (Vyapam) Building in Bhopal (Praveen Bajpai/ Hindustan Times)
         

Madhya Pradesh police’s Special Task Force (STF) filed FIRs against six persons in the Vyapam scam, a senior official said on Saturday.

The scam is related to manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs conducted by Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, now rechristened as Madhya Pradesh professional examination board.

It involved impersonation of candidates, copying, blank answer sheets and fake marks.

Earlier in 2015, the Supreme Court had transferred cases related to Vyapam scam to CBI. Now the state STF has reopened the pending cases.

Talking to reporters, STF chief and Additional Director General Ashok Awasthi said, “STF has registered six cases in Vyapam scam in past two days. On Saturday, cases were registered in three cases against Pallav Amritphale, Hitesh Alawa (both appeared in Pre Medical Test or PMT in 2009) and Divashish Vishwas (appeared in 2007 PMT) for photo mismatch and other document related irregularities.” Earlier on Friday, STF registered FIRs against Seema Patel (PMT-2004), Vikas Agrawal (PMT-2005) and Sitaram Sharma (PMT-2009) for furnishing fake domicile certificates to seek admission in medical college.

Awasthi said complaints were received that some Vyapam accused had not faced any action, after which MP Home minister Bala Bachchan ordered probe in September this year.

After examination of 197 complaints, FIRs have been filed against six PMT candidates, the ADG said.

