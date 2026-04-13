8-hour workday, ₹20,000 salary: What Noida workers' protest is about | Top points

Factory workers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida took to the streets in the city demanding a wage hike, a long-pending demand of the labourers. Noida protest (ANI)

Some of the protests turned violent, with arson being reported from some areas. The protests also caused traffic snarls on roads leading to Delhi, with thousands of commuters stuck, and long queues stretching for several kilometres at the Delhi-Noida border.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for a salary revision and to raise slogans during the demonstration.

Similar protests were also reported from Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company unit. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9.