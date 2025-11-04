‘Want clear air, not excuses’, says Rahul Gandhi as Delhi AQI worsens; BJP hits back

As the air quality levels in Delhi continue to deteriorate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised his concern and called on both BJP governments in the Centre and the NCT government to work to improve the current state. A thick layer of smog engulfs the Raisina Hill as the AQI levels worsen in Delhi. (ANI)

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha leader of opposition said Delhi's air is becoming "increasingly poisonous", but the BJP governments keep changing their excuses.

However, the BJP hit back and accused the Congress government of letting the air quality in Delhi deteriorate during their 15 year tenure as the government. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also accused Gandhi of defaming the people of Delhi, the Rekha Gupta government, and hit out at the party's failed alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

What did Rahul Gandhi say? "Year after year, Delhi's air is becoming increasingly poisonous, but BJP governments just keep changing their excuses. Now, both at the Centre and in Delhi, it's their own government in power. No excuses now, the public wants clean air," he said in his post on X.

Along with the post, Gandhi also shared an over eight-minute video in which he is seen discussing the issue of air pollution with an environmentalist near the India Gate complex in Delhi early in the morning.

“I have been having breathing issues and my eyes are burning. The last week has been terrible,” said Rahul in the video.

In the video, Gandhi was also heard talking with the environmentalist, stating that he was considering shifting his mother, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, out of Delhi due to the rising levels of pollution.