Want schools with toilets, hospitals in Rajasthan poll manifestos: Children

Over 200 children from across Rajasthan on Tuesday urged political parties to include their demands such as free distribution of sanitary pads, construction of toilets in all schools and electricity in villages in their election manifestos for the December 7 assembly election.

People aged under 18 gathered at Harishchandra Totuka Bhawan in Jaipur for the ‘Dasham’ event, under which the state was divided into seven areas and over 900 children were asked to discuss problems with organizers in each area. The demands were then complied into a booklet. Dasham was an initiative of Rajasthan RTE forum, Girls not Brides- Rajasthan group, Jan Swastha Abhiyan evam Bal Suraksha network, Udaipur and Rajasthan Baal Adikar Sanrakshan Saajha Abhiyan.

Suman Sharma and Rao Rajendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahesh Sharma of the Congress, TP Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Nisha Siddhu of the Communist Party of India) were present at the event where the booklet was released. Availability of free sanitary pads, construction of toilets in schools and electricity in villages were some of the demands put forwarded by students.

Arvind Ojha, one of the organizers, said although the children below 18 are not allowed to vote but they are ‘future voters’ of the state and their demands should be heard. “41 percent of Rajasthan’s population comprises of children below 18 years of age. It, therefore, becomes important to hear the children out and consider including their demands in party manifestos,” he said.

Amira Khatoon (17) from Jodhpur said her village has no school or hospital. “People die before getting to hospital in case of emergency. Is this what we call development?” she asked.

“Women living in villages get access to sanitary pads only till she is enrolled in school. What is she supposed to do once she passes the school? Where will she go to access sanitary pads?” said another girl Komal Mungana.

Translators in banks and schools were some of the demands raised by specially-abled children at the event.

BJP leader Sharma said: “If the children have to come on stage to speak about basic needs even after 70 years of Independence, we really need to ponder upon the questions. I will refer their demands to people preparing the manifesto for the election.” CPI leader Siddhu said although her party has less chances of winning in Rajasthan, it will carefully look into the demands.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 23:15 IST