Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Want to know your clients' Covid vaccination status? Co-Win gives an option
india news

Want to know your clients' Covid vaccination status? Co-Win gives an option

With socio-economic activities resuming gradually all over the country there’s a need to convey the vaccination status of individuals seamlessly and digitally for the smooth operation of services
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Co-Win issues digital vaccination proofs for individuals, which can be saved on a digital device or stored in Digi Locker. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Co-Win has launched a new application programme interface (API) called 'Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status', or KYC-VS, the Union health ministry said on Friday. This will enable entities to verify the vaccination status of individuals. This new feature is consent-based and privacy-preserving, the ministry added.

To avail this new feature, an individual will have to enter their mobile number and name after which they will have to input the one-time password (OTP) after they receive it. Co-WIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual's status of vaccination, which will be as follows - 0 - Person is not vaccinated, 1 - Person is partially vaccinated, or 2 - Person is fully vaccinated.

Co-Win issues digital vaccination proofs for individuals, which can be saved on a digital device or stored in Digi Locker from where it can be digitally accessed and shared as and when required. With socio-economic activities resuming gradually all over the country there’s a need to convey the vaccination status of individuals seamlessly and digitally for the smooth operation of services, the ministry said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

This KYC-VS feature can be used for booking train tickets, where the concerned entity booking the tickets can get access to the vaccination status of the individual with their consent, the ministry said. "Besides the use cases pointed out, this service may be utilized by any service provider, private or public, for whom verifying an individual's vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested," it said.

To facilitate seamless integration with any system in no time the Co-WIN team has prepared a webpage with the API, which may be embedded in any system. This, they say, will facilitate quick integration and faster adoption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
co-win covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ECI seeks power to delist inactive political parties

'Fragile', 'Concerning for us': What India said at UN on Afghanistan situation

Woman, CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

BJP’s new UP campaign themes: Damdaar and imaandar
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP