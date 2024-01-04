close_game
Wanted Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo arrested in Delhi

Wanted Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo arrested in Delhi

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 04, 2024 07:06 PM IST

According to the police, they seized a pistol, magazine, and a stolen vehicle from Mattoo.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Javed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist associated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, in the national capital on Thursday. Mattoo was held after a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had launched a search operation for him, the police said.

Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo arrested (ANI/Representational image)
“With the coordination of Special Cell of Delhi Police and central agencies, Javed Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist who has a bounty of 10 lakh on him, was arrested today…After taking him into police custody remand, we will further action against him,” Special Commissioner of Delhi Police HGS Dhaliwal said.

Mattoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, was involved in five grenade attacks in the union territory. He was also responsible for the killing of five police personnel in different incidents. According to the police, Mattoo is one of the last surviving A++ designated terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir.

In August last year, a video of Mattoo's brother Rayees hoisting the national flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore went viral on social media. “I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara,” he told the media.

Speaking about his brother, Rayees had said, “My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that...If he is alive, I urge him to come back...The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge.”

(With inputs from agencies)

