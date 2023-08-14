Hizbul terrorist’s brother, who hoisted Tricolour in Kashmir, says: ‘Saare jahaan se achha…'

Rayees Mattoo, the brother of a Hizbul terrorist, who was seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore ahead of Independence Day, on Monday claimed that he waved the Tricolour without any pressure from anyone. Rayees Mattoo, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid Mattoo, was seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.(ANI)

A video showed Rayees, the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid Mattoo, waving the Tricolour from the window of his home was widely shared on social media.

Javid Mattoo is an active terrorist associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. He was reportedly among the top 10 targets in the valley on the list of security agencies.

“I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan humara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara,” he told news agency ANI.

"There is development. For the first time, I am sitting at my shop on August 14, it used to be shut for two-three days. The previous political parties were playing games...My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that...If he is alive, I urge him to come back...The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge," Rayees added a day before the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 and 15.

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, the spirit of patriotism is in full swing, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. In Doda, the Ganpat Bridge was illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour on Sunday evening, and a Tiranga rally was organised to mark the occasion.

A video shared by the Doda district administration shows scores of people carrying a long Indian flag above their heads while chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to the Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day.

