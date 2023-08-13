Jammu & Kashmir L-G joins Tiranga rally in Srinagar

Tiranga yatras were taken out in Kashmir and large number of locals and officials participated in these rallies. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during a Tiranga rally on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha joined a Tiranga rally in Srinagar. Bharatiya Janata Party also took out rallies in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. The Srinagar rally was led by general secretary and in-charge Tarun Chugh.

“Today entire J&K is participating in Tiranga Yatras. The Tricolour is flying high and streets are filled with enthusiasm,” said Sinha.

Sinha also administered “Panch Pran” pledge to citizens who participated in the rally.

AT the rally in Srinagar, Chugh targeted the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference leaders for creating fear in the minds of people.

Chugh said that former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that nobody will carry Tricolour in J&K. “Today there are thousands holding the Tiranga,” he said.

Chugh also criticised NC president Farooq Abdullah for advocating talks with Pakistan.

“Why should we talk to Pakistan. We will talk to our people and not Pakistan,” he said.

On Friday, Abdullah had advocated peace talks between India and Pakistan to resolve disputes.

