Wanted Maoist carrying 1 lakh reward killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

Raipur: A wanted Maoist carrying a reward of Rs.1 Lakh was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, officials said. (Representative Photo)

According to officials, the Maoist identified as Dudhi Hunga was wanted in 16 cases registered in three police stations in the Sukma district.

He was gunned down in the early hours of Saturday near the forest of Banjarpara village under Polampalli police station limits during an anti-Maoist operation launched by the security forces in the forest.

Security forces launched an anti-Maoist operation on Friday night following the input of the Maoist movement in the forest, including some of its top leaders such as Konta area committee secretary Vetti Mangdu and area commander Hitesh, a statement issued by police said.

The exchange of fire lasted for about 20 to 25 minutes, following which Maoists escaped into the dense forest after security personnel started zeroing in on them, the police stated.

After the gunfight, the police team recovered the body of Hunga, a muzzle-loading gun, a tiffin bomb, three gelatin rods, an improvised explosive device (IED), two cortex wires, a Maoist uniform and items of daily use, said police.

Hunga, 35, was active as the militia commander of the Revolutionary People’s Committee in the Konta area committee, said police.

105 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state so far this year.

On May 10, 12 alleged Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Bijapur district, while 10, including three women, were gunned down in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

29 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the state’s Kanker district On April 16.