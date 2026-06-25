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'Wanted to call off wedding, Ketan refused': What Pune murder accused Siya Goyal told cops

Ketan Agarwal was with Siya Goyal at Pune's Lohagad Fort trek, when she allegedly pushed him off a cliff.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 11:26 am IST
By HT News Desk
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As the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal continues, police have stated that the accused, Siya Goyal, wanted to call off her engagement with Agarwal. Cops added that Ketan continued to pursue the relationship with Goyal, despite her objections.

As reported by HT earlier, during custodial interrogation, Siya told police that she was unhappy with her engagement to Ketan Agarwal.(Sourced)

20-year-old Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of plotting the murder of Ketan Agarwal. Agarwal was with Goyal at Pune's Lohagad Fort trek, when she allegedly pushed him off a cliff.

‘Wanted to call off the engagement’

As reported by HT earlier, during custodial interrogation, Siya told police that she was unhappy with her engagement to Ketan Agarwal.

Siya told cops from Pune rural police that she informed Ketan she did not wish to continue the relationship and urged him not to proceed with the planned marriage.

However, she added that Ketan continued to pursue the relationship and remained committed to wedding preparations despite her objections.

Ahead of her interrogation, police had already suspected that Goyal was unwilling to proceed with her arranged marriage due to her alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Ketan had even mentioned Chetan Chaudhary's name, raising suspicions that there might be a relationship between the two.

“We thought about delaying the wedding because she was so young, but her parents insisted that we go ahead with it as they would not find a match like my son,” he told HT.

 
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