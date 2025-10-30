‘Wanted to challenge notion that…’: Pregnant Delhi cop defies odds, lifts 145 kg to bag bronze medal

The 30-year-old constable from the north district community policing cell and a soon mother-to-be, achieved the inspiring feat at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster that was held in Andhra Pradesh , earlier this month.

Speaking to news agency PTI , Yadav said that although she lifted 145 kg on October 17, which was during the seventh month of her pregnancy , it was less than her usual capacity, adding that her body and child were both safe.

Days after winning the laurels in Andhra Pradesh on October 17, she said she wanted to challenge the notion that women are physically weak.

For the Delhi Police constable the bronze medal she won was not just about athletic achievement, but a victory of her determination and spirit.

The inspiring tale of soon mother-to-be Delhi cop Yadav has been participating in power-lifting events for the past three years.

When she discovered her pregnancy while training for the competition, she had consulted her doctor, who gave a nod to continue her workout sessions but asked her to refrain from pushing her limits.

“My doctor told me I could keep practising as both my body and pregnancy were healthy, I just needed to reduce the weight and be careful,” she said.

According to the PTI report, when she decided to go forward with her decision to compete at the event, her family was initially apprehensive.

“My husband wanted me to back out, but I told him I would participate just for the experience, not for a medal. He supported me completely. My coach and doctor also helped convince my family,” she said.

“Happiest moment for me” When Yadav bagged the third category at the sport with a bronze medal, her family's pride skyrocketed, with her brother and sister-in-law dedicating the medal to her unborn child.

“My brother and sister-in-law said this medal belongs to our future champion -- whether a boy or a girl. That was the happiest moment for me,” the constable said with a smile.

Drawing inspiring parallels from Mary Kom Yadav stressed on how she wanted to challenged the notion that women are physically weak.

Citing Mary Kom, she said that she wants to break traditional beliefs like the boxer did.

“Mary Kom has already proved that women can be strong and unstoppable. I also want to break that belief,” she affirmed.

Women and sports Admiring how female athletes in foreign countries receive institutional support even during pregnancy, the Delhi constable wished for India to encourage more women to pursue sports fearlessly.

Addressing fellow females, Yadav said, “Our body and mind are our biggest strengths. If we stay healthy, we can take care of our family, children, and work. So, first focus on your body and health -- everything else will follow.”