‘Wanted to win big in life’: Father of Indian student found dead in Canada

A day after the body of 21-year-old Vanshika Saini was found in Canada’s Ottawa, her father, an Aam Aadmi Party leader based in Punjab said that he wants the Indian government to intervene and bring his daughter’s body back home. Vanshika Saini had recently got a job at a private clinic in Canada, said her father.(Facebook/OICA)

Vanshika Saini’s body was found near a beach in Ottawa under mysterious circumstances.

Her father, Davinder Saini of Mohali's Dera bassi, told news agency ANI that she went to Canada in 2023 and wanted to do something big in life. “My daughter Vanshika went to Ottawa in 2023... She wanted to win big in life... The last time I talked to her was on 25 April when she was on her way to work. I had asked her about her new job, everything was fine…On the morning of 26 April, I received a message that she had gone missing,” he said.

“She was preparing for her IELTS exam scheduled for 26 April... I want the Indian government to talk to the Canadian authorities and speed up the process of bringing her body back. I also demand a proper investigation to be carried out," he added.

Davinder Saini is AAP’s block president and in charge of the office of local AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

Vanshika did her schooling in Dera Bassi in Punjab before moving to Canada in 2023. There, she worked at a call centre and got a job at a private clinic too. On April 18, she got a two-year degree in health studies in Canada.

After Vanshika went missing, her father, Davinder Saini approached the police.

Vanshika’s death was confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Canada.

“We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance,” the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from Nikhil Sharma)