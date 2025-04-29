Menu Explore
Who was Vanshika Saini, Punjab AAP leader's daughter found dead in Canada?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Vanshika Saini had been missing from her rented accommodation since April 22.

Vanshika Saini, the daughter of a Punjab-based Aam Aadmi Party leader has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa.

Vanshika Saini, the daughter of Dera Bassi-based AAP leader Davinder Saini(Facebook/OICA)
Vanshika Saini, the daughter of Dera Bassi-based AAP leader Davinder Saini(Facebook/OICA)

The body of the 21-year-old girl was found near a beach in the Canadian capital. Vanshika had been missing from her rented accommodation since April 22.

Who was Vanshika Saini?

Vanshika Saini is the daughter of Davinder Saini, a close aide of AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

According to a Times of India report, she had moved to Canada after completing her 12th standard. Vanshika had finished her final examinations on April 18 and was pursuing a part-time job at a call center.

Her father Davinder Saini is a resident of Saini Mohalla in Dera Bassi, a satellite city of Chandigarh.

According to the report, Vanshika had left her home on April 22 but did not return. Her friends and family members could not reach out to her as her mobile phone was switched off.

According to the TOI report, Vanshika was set to appear for her IELTS examination on April 25. The family has now urged the Canadian authorities for a thorough investigation into their daughter's death.

“We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance,” the Indian high commission in Canada posted on X.

“HCI Ottawa is in touch with local partner Indo Canadian community associations and concerned authorities regarding a missing person alert for an Indian student in Ottawa. If any one has any information, please provide the same to the contacts as given below,” the high commission had earlier posted.

