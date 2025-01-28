Muslim Rashtriya Manch hails Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 clearance, calls it ‘new beginning’

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) Convener Shahid Sayeed on Tuesday welcomed the clearance of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and termed it a significant move towards empowering underprivileged communities. Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill Chairman Jagdambika Pal and committee members. (ANI FILE)

"This bill will serve as an effective means to address basic societal needs while empowering the underprivileged and weaker sections. Waqf properties will no longer remain restricted to religious activities but will be utilized for sectors like education, healthcare, and employment," ANI quoted Sayeed as saying.

Praising the bill, Shalini Ali, Chief of the Women’s Wing and National Convener of MRM, said it would ensure transparency and accountability in managing Waqf properties.

She further emphasised that the approval of the bill would encourage women’s participation in the development of society.

"The bill ensures transparency and accountability, fostering equality and prosperity in society. Awareness campaigns were conducted to involve all sections of society and promote women's participation," she stated.

Meanwhile, Shahid Akhtar, a prominent MRM member, called the Waqf Amendment Bill a "landmark step" for social equality and development adding that it was a "new beginning" for the society.

Waqf Bill 1995 gets clearance from joint parliamentary panel

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Tuesday cleared the Waqf Bill 1995 with 25 amendments across 14 clauses/sections.

Speaking to ANI, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal said that there will be a meeting in Delhi tomorrow to adopt the Waqf Bill.

"We had got voting done on all amendments proposed by the Opposition. The entire procedure transparently took place. We have sent the revised bill to the legislative department. There will be a meeting to adopt the bill in Delhi tomorrow. The JPC report will also be adopted tomorrow. After this, we will request the Speaker to present the amended bill. Everything is on record. Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Owaisi, Sanjay Singh, and Imran Masood have always disrupted the meetings. I have always given them a chance to speak and also do cross-examination of those appearing before the JPC," Pal said.

The Waqf (Amendment) bill was referred to the 21-member JPC in August last year.

The legislation seeks to bring changes to the powers of state waqf boards, a survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments by amending the Waqf Act, of 1995.

MRM’s efforts behind Waqf Bill

According to a Muslim Rashtriya Manch press release, over 1,000 programs were organized across the nation to educate people about the bill's relevance.

More than 250 representatives from various MRM organizations presented well-reasoned arguments before the JPC, it added.