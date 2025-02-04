Jagdambika Pal responds to Owaisi, says Waqf Bill will benefit poor Muslims

The Chairman of the Waqf JPC Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday responded to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said that when the new Bill comes, it will benefit the poor Muslims, Pasmandas and widows. In response to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comments on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal stated on Tuesday that the impoverished Muslims, Pasmandas, and widows will gain from the new bill when it is introduced. (ANI)

"When Article 370 was discussed, Mehbooba Mufti had said that rivers of blood would flow. The way Triple Talaq Bill benefited, similarly, when the new Waqf Bill comes, it will also lead to benefits," Pal told ANI.

He also mentioned that Owaisi himself has participated in the meetings of the Committee where amendments were passed through voting and dissent notes of the opposition were registered.

"Owaisi himself has been part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), participating in meetings, amendments were passed through voting, report was adopted and even dissent notes were taken," he said.

He emphasised further that the government wants to ensure that places of worship remain intact and that the benefits of Waqf reach the poor Muslims, Pasmandas, and widows.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday warned the government against tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in its current form, saying that it would lead to social instability in the country.

Owaisi said that the Bill has been rejected by the entire Muslim community.

"I am cautioning and warning this government - if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, which will be a violation of Article 25, 26 and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left," the AIMIM chief said during his address in the Lok Sabha.

"You want to make India 'Viksit Bharat', we want 'Viksit Bharat'. You want to take this country back to the '80s and early '90s, it will be your responsibility," he added.

He further said, "As a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid...I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that. We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly, that my community - we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me."