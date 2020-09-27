e-paper
Ward boy at Covid hospital in Lucknow tests positive after patient allegedly damages his PPE

Ward boy at Covid hospital in Lucknow tests positive after patient allegedly damages his PPE

The patient allegedly became violent when the ward boy asked him to wait for dinner for some time.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Health workers on duty at SGPCI’s Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital in Lucknow.
Health workers on duty at SGPCI's Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital in Lucknow.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday ordered a probe into an alleged manhandling of a ward boy by a patient admitted at a Covid hospital that it runs in Lucknow,

The incident at the Rajdhani Covid Hospital, which took place on September 19, turned serious as the PPE kit of the ward boy was allegedly damaged in the scuffle with the patient and he went on to test positive for Covid-19 positive four days later.

The patient allegedly became violent when the ward boy asked him to wait for dinner for some time.

Director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman has directed the security committee to conduct a probe into the matter.

“Manhandling of medical professionals, especially the corona warriors, is not acceptable. People must understand that everyone serving the patient is also a human being. They need support as they are already under heavy stress,” said Dhiman.

“Doctors and medical staff are already working under immense pressure. Many of the staff members are not able to meet their families for days. Staff and doctors on duty need some protection. We want the hospital administration to take action against the patient,” said a doctor serving at the Rajdhani Covid hospital.

