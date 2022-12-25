‘War-like stores… AKS 74 rifles, 12 Chinese pistols seized in Uri’: Indian Army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

“The war-like stores seized included eight AKS 74 rifles with 24 magazines, 560 live rifle rounds, 12 Chinese pistols with 24 magazines, 224 live pistols rounds, 14 Pakistan and Chinese grenades along with 81 balloons with Pakistan flag were recovered,” news agency ANI quoted Colonel Manish Punj as saying on Sunday.

The incident comes after the police arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan.

According to a statement by the police, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house. Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in Baramulla district.

