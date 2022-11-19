'Was insulted by Aaftab's family in 2019 when...': Shraddha's father

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar on Saturday revealed that in 2019 he went to meet the family members of Aaftab Amin Poonawala with a proposal of Shraddha and Aaftab's marriage, but he was insulted and the proposal was rejected. Aaftab's family members warned him to never visit their residence again, Vikas Walkar said in an interview with ABP Majha. Shraddha's mother Harshila Walkar was with him, he said. After Shraddha's mother died, he never tried to meet Aaftab's family members, he said. Delhi murder case: CCTV footage shows Aaftab walking with bag outside his home

Aaftab's family members did not agree to the marriage proposal and Aaftab's cousin insulted them. "Had they agreed to my proposal at that time, this day would not have come," Shraddha's father said. Aaftab's parents promised Shraddha he would move out: Walkar's former colleague

Vikas Walkar said Shraddha did not listen to them and went to stay with Aaftab. But Shraddha told her mother that Aaftab used to torture her. “After her mother's death, she told me the same. I asked her to come back. But she went to Aaftab again,” Vikas Walkar said. And then there was no contact between the father and the daughter for months and her father was not even aware that shraddha shifted to Delhi with Aaftab.

The role of Aaftab's family is on the radar as the family members are not traceable at the moment. A few weeks ago, the family moved from Vasai to Mumbai outskirts but soon after Aaftab's arrest, their new flat in the residential society is locked, neighbours told news agency PTI. During Diwali, Aaftab's family shifted to a two-bedroom flat on the 11th floor of a residential society on Mira Road on the outskirts of Mumbai. The neighbours said they saw Aaftab's father and mother while they used to come out of their flat to dump the garbage, but now the flat is locked.

In an account of Shraddha's former colleague, it has now come to the surface that Aaftab's family knew about their frequent fights. In 2020, when Shraddha suffered severe pain because of Aaftab's torture, she did not press charges against Aaftab as his family intervened. His family assured Shraddha that Aaftab would move out, Shraddha's former colleague Karan disclosed.

(With PTI inputs)

