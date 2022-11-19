Delhi murder case: CCTV footage shows Aaftab walking with bag outside his home

A video of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar, carrying a bag early morning last month, (October 18), has been doing rounds on the internet, with cops speculating that he was carrying Walkar's body parts. The blurry clip shows a man walking down a street holding a bag and a boxed package in the dark. Although it's difficult to see his face, police officials, however, have claimed that he is Poonawala.

In the horrifying murder case, this is the first visual CCTV footage that has come to light.

#WATCH | Shraddha murder case: CCTV visuals of Aftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 pic.twitter.com/S2JJUippEr — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Several details have emerged in the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, with the latest being the Walkar's purported chats of 2020 with a colleague in which she narrated how she was in pain after being beaten up by Aaftab.

Photos of Walkar from 2020 that showed clear signs of injuries also appeared on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday had sent multiple teams to Mumbai, Gurgaon and Himachal Pradesh, where Poonawala stayed with Walkar together, to establish the sequence of events leading to her gruesome murder.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a day ago, police recovered some body parts from Gurugram which will be sent for forensic examination. The head of the victim is still missing.

Police have also said that they have recovered a sharp object from the house of Poonawala. It will be examined if it was used to chop the body of Walkar.

The crime was committed six months ago but was discovered recently. Aaftab choked his live-in partner Walker during a heated argument and kept the chopped body parts in a 300-litre fridge so that he could dispose of the body parts at night in the nearby forest areas without raising suspicion. It is also believed to have claimed that after killing his partner Walkar, he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

