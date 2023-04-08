‘Was our decency…will meet in court’: Assam CM jabs Rahul Gandhi on Adani tweet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet mentioning the names of turncoats and billionaire Gautam Adani has evoked a sharp response from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said it was their “decency” to not question him on Bofors scam and National Herald scam cases. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday doubled down on his allegations against the Adani Group and suggested that the Congress leaders switching to BJP was a mere distraction. (Also Read | 'Like a troll…': Anil Antony after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at 5 ex-Congress leaders)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)

“They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?” he added, posting graphics that named five Congress turncoats, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, to spell Adani.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister, who joined the BJP in 2015, tweeted: “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams.”

“And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times . Any way we will meet in the Court of Law (sic),” he added.

Congress has been trying to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party over the widely perceived close link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with billionaire Gautam Adani after a sensational report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research sent Adani Group's shares tumbling.

Following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member after his conviction in a criminal defamation case, the Congress leader said he will continue to ask who invested ₹20,000 crore in Adani Group through shell companies and what is the PM’s relationship with (Gautam) Adani.

“Please understand I am disqualified because the PM is scared of my next speech on Adani. They do not want my speech. There is a deep relationship between Adani and Modi,” Gandhi said at a press briefing last month.

