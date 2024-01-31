 Watch: 130-metre-long tunnel built by Maoists busted in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Watch: 130-metre-long tunnel built by Maoists busted in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Watch: 130-metre-long tunnel built by Maoists busted in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Reported by Ritesh Mishra | Written by HT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 09:13 PM IST

The hideout was discovered after security forces were returning after a gunfight with Maoists.

Security forces in Maoist-affected Dantewada district have discovered a 130 metre-long tunnel built as an underground hideout.

The access points to the tunnel was covered with mud and sticks.(Dantewada Police)
The access points to the tunnel was covered with mud and sticks.(Dantewada Police)

The hideout was discovered after security forces were returning after a gunfight with Maoists. The 10-foot deep tunnel was first detected by a jawan of the district reserve guard (DRG) that comprises local tribal youth.

“The hideout was camouflaged and no one saw it but one of our jawans of the district reserve guard managed to discover it. This is probably the biggest hideout we have discovered in the region till now,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said.

He added: “We believe that it was basically a hideout of Maoists during the movement of force. However, it can be used for other purposes including ambush trapping police force.”

A video of the tunnel shared by the district police showed the access points to the tunnel were covered with mud and sticks. The narrow tunnel had an opening every six metres.

According to experts such hideouts were found earlier in the Abujhmad area and were mainly used as hideouts for senior Maoist leaders.

“It is a sort of bunker which is made as a hideout for senior members. One can walk in that bunker and there is an opening for light which suggests that it is for some senior leader… The area is in Abujhmad where many senior members live,” said RK Vij, a retired Indian Police Service officer who has served as special director general (anti-naxal operations).

Vij said that such tunnels and bunkers had been found previously as well. “In 2012, an 80 metre-long tunnel was found in Bijapur that was used by senior Maoist leader Ganapathi. Later, in the Kerper area of Bijapur, we found a tunnel that was used for storage of computers and other equipment,” he pointed out.

