Watch: Ashok Chavan's gaffe after joining BJP draws laughter from party leaders

Maharashtra's former chief minister Ashok Chavan officially joined the BJP on Tuesday. While addressing the media after the event, Chavan triggered laughter as he wrongly referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as "Mumbai Congress President". He was then immediately corrected by Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. A video of the light moment went viral on social media. Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses media after joining BJP, in Mumbai, (PTI)

Chavan then gave a wry smile and apologised for the error. He said, "I have just joined (the BJP). Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This is my personal decision. I felt that a new start should be made from here. There is a future here...," Chavan told the media after joining BJP.

The veteran politician in Maharashtra politics resigned from the Congress on Monday. Another Congress leader Amar Rajurkar, who resigned as MLC joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chavan is likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha poll is scheduled to be held on February 27.

Chavan's exit from Congress is a major blow to INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, another big Congress leader, Milind Deora left the party and moved to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“It’s a major loss for the party. With him going, the party can say goodbye to at least two Lok Sabha seats and half a dozen assembly seats in the Marathwada region,” a senior Congress leader who has worked closely with him told HT on Monday, following Chavan’s resignation from the party.

Brief profile of Ashok Chavan

He served as Maharashtra's chief minister for three years in the Congress-NCP government from December 2008 to November 2010. Under his leadership, the Congress-NCP alliance secured victory in the 2009 assembly elections in the state, extending their governance for a third consecutive term.