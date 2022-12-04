Home / India News / Watch | Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot dance with Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 10:46 PM IST

In a nearly two-minute video shared by news agency ANI, all the leaders were seen holding each other's hands while performing tribal steps in a circle with the troupe on stage.

Rahul Gandhi took part in the tribal dance as Ashok Gehlot and others held hands to join the dance. (ANI)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot who put their animosity behind them to put up a united face of the party were seen dancing together on Sunday as they welcomed Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to the state. Rahul Gandhi also took part in the tribal dance as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot held hands and joined the dance.

In a nearly two-minute video shared by news agency ANI, all the leaders were seen holding each other's hands while performing tribal steps in a circle with the troupe on stage.

A troupe member was also seen attempting to photograph Rahul Gandhi while he sat down in the middle of the performance. Rahul resumed his performance after a brief break. Sachin Pilot was hesitant to join the other leaders in the dance, but he eventually did. The troupe was also seen performing stunts at the end of the video.

According to ANI, Gandhi said after the performance that the yatra is teaching him things that he cannot learn "while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter, or any vehicle."

After 12 days in Madhya Pradesh, the yatra entered Rajasthan from the Madhya Pradesh district of Agar Malwa, where the yatris had to cross a bridge over the Chanvali river with Gandhi sitting in a vehicle.

The yatra, which began on September 8 in Kanyakumari, is now entering a Congress-ruled state for the first time. According to the official schedule, Gandhi will begin the Rajasthan leg of his yatra on Monday at 6 a.m. from Kali Talai. He will arrive at the Bali Borda chauraha at 10 am after travelling 14 kilometres. The Congress leader will hold a corner meeting at Chandrabhaga chauraha in the evening.

(With ANI inputs)

Sunday, December 04, 2022
