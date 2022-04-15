Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma plays dhol during Rongali Bihu celebrations

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday tried his hand at playing 'dhol' during the Rongali Bihu celebrations in Karbi Anglong.The visuals shared on the chief minister's Twitter handle show him playing the dhol while the artists cheered for him.

On the occasion of the Assamese new year, Sarma had also shared a video of young girls performing Husori."My Bohag Bihu was made specially memorable this time due to a delightful Husori performance by young girls of Dhol Bai Dhulia of Maibelia Nakachari, Jorhat at my residence this evening. I thoroughly enjoyed the lively performance in the company of my wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma," he said in a tweet.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu is being observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs.

Based on the yearly weather calendar, there are three types of Bihu: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year.

On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- a mixture made of turmeric powder and pulses.

Last year, the celebrations of Bihu have been a low key affair amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Celebrations of the Bohag Rongali Bihu was observed by the people--whilst maintaining the norms of social distancing.

Sarma, also extended his greeting on the occasion and said On the occasion of Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state as well as to the Assamese people at home and abroad".

(With inputs from agency)