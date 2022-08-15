Watch: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day

As the sun set on the India-Pakistan border, crowds went wild and soldiers goose-stepped in a chest-puffing theatrical ritual at the Beating Retreat at the Attari-Wagah frontier symbolising India's 76th Independence Day on Monday.

The ritual has been a daily military exercise for India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers since 1959.

Several hours before the ceremony, enthusiastic spectators began trickling into sitting areas on either side of chunky iron gates separating the two nations at the Attari-Wagah border.

On the Indian side, there is space for 25,000 spectators - more than on the other side - chanting "India Zindabad" as a group of people perform with flags and dance wildly to the patriotic playlist.

On the special occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, there were several songs and dance performances at the event.

Soldiers from both sides soon arrive, stomping up to the gate, kicking their legs up - the Indians in red-fanned hats and khaki uniforms, the Pakistanis in a dapper black.

Then the gates will open. A tall Indian soldier will twirl his moustache with menacing intent and flexes his biceps, with equally lofty Pakistani soldiers standing just a couple of feet away.

The Beating Retreat will draw to a close with the lowering of the flags and a handshake. The flags will be folded and the massive iron gates clunk will shut.

India and Pakistan, which celebrate 75 years of independence from Britain next week, share deep cultural and linguistic links.

(With inputs from agencies)

