Watch: ‘Can say in 6 minutes what…’, Jaishankar counters ‘taciturn' charge

External affairs minister S Jaishankjar on Wednesday said India should be less concerned about 'giving gyan' to others in the world over foreign policy and should look at the national interest, play its role and make its contribution. Jaishankar's remarks came as he was replying to the debate on Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. As a side note, he addressed to the concerns of the Lok Sabha members raised during the debate, overall. And one of the points was India's diplomacy being passive.

"PM Modi spoke to Russia and Ukraine presidents. The fight is between them. Who else will he then speak to? PM Modi spoke to the relevant parties. Maybe, doing the relevant thing looks irrelevant to other people," Jaishankar said adding that India is very focussed in its diplomacy.

Without naming China, Jaishankar replied to the question on India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and said some countries are creating blocks. "There is a reason, and many of you are aware of why that consensus is not there. There are countries which genuinely have concerns which they are willing to debate; there are countries which seem to have another agenda and are creating blocks to the consensus. So, it is something that we are working on," he said.

Here is Jaishankar's full speech

Taking on Trinamool MP Saugata Roy's point that Jaishankar spoke very less earlier in Parliament, the foreign minister said, "I think perhaps I am reflecting the government, which does more and speaks less.

Referring to Krishna Menon, as his name and long speeches were earlier mentioned in the House, Jaishankar said, "Krishna Menon is known for giving the world's longest speech in the United Nations. I assure you I can say the same in 6 minutes. Today, we should be less concerned about giving gyaan to the world."

