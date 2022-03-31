Home / India News / Watch: Derek O'Brien's 'I will tell my grandchildren...' ode to retiring MPs
While reading out the ode, sprinkled with humour and sarcasm, Derek O'Brien  also stopped short of launching an attack on the centre
Derek O'Brien shared a couple of beautiful verses in a parting note to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs.&nbsp;(Sansad TV )
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:29 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, who is usually known for his aggressive remarks against the central government, on Thursday gave a parting shot to the 72 MPs of Rajya Sabha as he read out a couple of verses titled - 'I will my grandchildren..'. While reading out the ode, sprinkled with humour and sarcasm, he also stopped short of launching an attack on the centre over the contentious farmer laws, which were withdrawn last year, saying: 'Today is not the day." 

"When I was in parliament... they'd say.. two former prime ministers used to sit here - Dr Manmohan Singh and Mr Deve Gowda. I will tell my grandchildren that when I was in parliament.. I saw a world champion practicing boxing moves with two or three male MPs who got nervous," the 61-year-old is heard saying in a video that he shared on Twitter.

Imagining another situation, very likely to be experienced by MPs, the Trinamool Congress leader further says: "I will tell my grandchildren that I shared a ferry service with an MP but when I got down I realised I did not have 10 to give ... so I borrowed money from a party whose ideology I hated."

In the two-minute video, Derek further speaks about what all the members would tell their families. "There was a central hall there where we used to break toast and gossip... lots of gossip. I will tell my granchildren... that one sunny morning in March... can you spot me in the photograph? and the grandchildren would say - 'Dada is that you in the photograph? You look so young...'"

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu - who breaks into a smile listening to the parting note - had earlier delivered a speech to bid adieu to the Rajya Sabha colleagues. The upper house saw rare moments of bonhomie on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a farewell message to the Rajya Sabha's retiring MPs and praised them for their political expertise.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Story Saved
