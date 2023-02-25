Watch: Flower petals laid down to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leaders in Raipur

As Congress embarks on the second day of its 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a video of the preparations for the event showed a carpet of flower petals laid down to welcome the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders on Saturday. The three-day session is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

Screengrab of video shows flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by news agency ANI showed flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders amid music and dance as people waited to receive them.

Also Read: ‘My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Sonia Gandhi at Congress's Raipur meet

Screengrab of video shows flower petals arranged on the road for the grand welcome of the leaders.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonia Gandhi addresses Day-2 session:

On Day-2 of the meeting, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed the delegation. While Kharge stressed on aligning with like-minded parties to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He slammed BJP for being anti-poor and said, “DNA of those in power in Delhi anti-poor as they are attacking them.”

While Sonia Gandhi blamed BJP for “fuelling hatred” in society. She termed the current phase as a challenging one for Congress and said, “PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution.” Her statement comes amid as Congress hit out at the Modi government for carrying out raids on Congress leaders ahead of the plenary session. The Enforcement Directorate raided locations in Raipur linked to eight Congress leaders and office bearers in a money laundering case on Monday to which Congress replied by saying the raids have “given booster dose to them to be even more aggressive”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Day-1 session highlights:

The crucial session meant to create Congress’ new working committee and set the tone for its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, kicked off on Friday, where the steering committee unanimously decided that Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee (CWC) and no elections will take place. The Gandhis did not attend the steering committee meeting on Friday.

Congress’ 84th plenary session was held in New Delhi in 2018 when Rahul Gandhi served as the party president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON