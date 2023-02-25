‘My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Sonia Gandhi at Congress's Raipur meet

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the party and the country, as a whole, are going through a challenging time and alleged that the BJP-RSS has captured every single institution in India. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi with her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session in Raipur on Friday. (ANI)

“This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen,” Sonia Gandhi said during Congress's three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Signalling the end of her political career, the UPA chairperson said her “innings could conclude” with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress,” the UPA chairperson said.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress party began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the session on Saturday. "We will face all challenges in the country. Bharat Jodo yatra was like sunshine for the nation. Thousands joined hands with Rahul Gandhi and proved that Congress is still in their hearts. Rahul inspired youth," Kharge said.

“To stop this plenary session, the BJP conducted a raid on party workers' residents. They arrested our workers. But we faced them and held this session,” added the Congress president.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Raipur to attend the session. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel received Priyanka at the airport.

Congress workers laid flower petals on the street to welcome party general secretary Priyanka and other leaders in Raipur.

The plenary will on Saturday also discuss resolutions including political and economic ones. Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary on February 26. A meeting of the steering committee was held on Friday to decide the agenda of the plenary session.

The committee met on Friday morning and decided to go for nomination members to Congress Working Committee (CWC) in view of the challenges faced by the party and the proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after its launch on September 7 last year and covered 4,080 km.

The yatra culminated with an event at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar and a mega rally on January 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON