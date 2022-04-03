Watch: ‘Hanuman Chalisa' played at MNS office after Raj Thackeray's warning

Day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, 'Hanuman Chalisa' was played from loudspeakers at his party's office in Mumbai.

Addressing a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had said,“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa".

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Thackeray asking in which BJP-ruled states were Azaan stopped and loudspeakers removed from the mosques.

The MNS chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the madrasas. "I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he said.

Criticising Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, the MNS chief said NCP is responsible for the rise of casteist politics in Maharashtra after the formation of his party in 1999.

While applauding Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state is progressing and he wants the same development in Maharashtra.

"I am happy to see that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We want the same development in Maharashtra. I will visit Ayodhya, but today I will not tell when. I will also talk about Hindutva," he said.