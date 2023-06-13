Watch: Heavy rain lashes several parts of Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat's Aravalli district under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy on Tuesday. Roads were flooded by rainwater which made it difficult for people to travel. The sea also remained turbulent with tidal waves crashing on the shores.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm last night around 11:30 pm.(HT File)

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that an action plan is being put in place to tackle any medical and health emergencies. The union minister put out his statement after reviewing the preparatory measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat administration on Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

"The wind speed is picking up in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts upto Kachchh, to go up to 65-75 kmph tomorrow and on 15th June, wind speed in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kachchh and Morbi districts of Gujarat will be around 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph. It could have extensive damaging potential", IMD Director General Manorama Mohanty warned earlier.

"The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm last night around 11:30 pm. It was moving with a speed of 10 kmph mostly north-northwesterly, and the movement will continue near northerly till 14th morning. After that, it will move north-northeastwards. It is likely to cross the Katch coast near Mandvi to Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakkau (Gujarat) port", she said.

Biparjoy, which was a mere depression in the Arabian Sea rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in no time. At present, it has become one of the most persistent cyclones to affect India in recent decades.

(With ANI inputs)

