Biparjoy weakens into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, IMD issues alert: Updates

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ on Tuesday weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.

Cyclone Biparjoy(PTI)