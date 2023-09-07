Watch: Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi illuminates in Tricolour ahead of G20 Summit

As the national capital is gearing up for the G20 Summit this weekend, the Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri was illuminated in the colours of Tricolour on Thursday evening. In an 11-second video posted by the news agency ANI, the hotel can be seen lit up with the Indian flag's colours.

Taj Palace illuminated in tri-colour ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Taj Hotel was initially booked for Chinese President Xi Jinping, however, it has now been allocated to China's State Council Premier, Li Qiang, who will instead attend the G20 Summit.

Massive preparations are underway for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9 and September 10 in the national capital for which several world leaders and delegates will be visiting India. Several decorations have also been presented at the India Gate area as the national capital decks up for the mega event.

Earlier, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had taken a preparedness initiative at the Delhi airport under which special immigration counters have been set up for the guests.

About the G20 Summit

India is hosting the mega Summit this year after it assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, with the theme - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Summit which will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, will see participation from over 30 heads of state, top European Union officials, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will also be adopted at the conclusion of the Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

(With inputs from agencies)