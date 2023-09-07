G20 Summit: Minister VK Singh to welcome Biden. See full list of ministers assigned to receive world leaders

The national capital is currently under tight security ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for this weekend at the new complex, ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in Pragati Maidan. A list of Union ministers tasked with welcoming world leaders attending the summit was released on Thursday, according to sources cited by news agency ANI. Almost 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, are expected to participate in the event. US President Joe Biden (AP)

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to his ministers regarding the conduct expected during the G20 Summit, as it is a high-level event hosted by the country and will involve top leaders from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. He urged them to remain in the national capital throughout the summit and to fulfill any assigned duties to ensure the visiting dignitaries are not inconvenienced.

Ministers were also encouraged to use a ‘shuttle service’ instead of their official vehicles to reach the primary venue, the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, or the Bharat Mandapam located at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi, as well as other meeting venues.

Furthermore, during the Wednesday meeting, Modi advised ministers to download the G20 India mobile app and make the best use of its translation and other features when interacting with foreign dignitaries, according to sources.

The G20 mobile app includes an instant translation feature encompassing all Indian languages and those of G20 nations. We have compiled a list of ministers responsible for receiving world leaders, as reported by news agency ANI, citing sources.

Which minister will receive which world leader?

US President Joe Biden: He is expected to arrive at 6.55 pm (tentative time) on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh.

UK PM Rishi Sunak: Scheduled to arrive at 1.40 pm in Delhi, he will be received by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida: He will also be received by Minister Choubey and is set to arrive in India by 2.15 pm.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: She will reach New Delhi at 12.30 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh.

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni: According to sources cited by ANI, Meloni will arrive in Delhi at 6.20 am on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karadlaje.

China's Premier Li Qiang: Participating in the G20 Summit on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang will also be received by Minister VK Singh and is expected to reach the national capital at 7.45 pm on Friday.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese: He will arrive at 6.15 pm on Friday and will be received by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

French President Emmanuel Macron: Scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at 12.35 pm on Saturday, he will be received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: He will be arriving at 8 am on Saturday and will be received by Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan: He will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm on Friday.

