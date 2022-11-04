Home / India News / Watch: In Gangtok, President Murmu dances with Sikkim CM’s wife

Watch: In Gangtok, President Murmu dances with Sikkim CM’s wife

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Sikkim government.

In a video shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Twitter, the troupe was seen performing on the stage, where Murmu and Rai also joined.(Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
In a video shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Twitter, the troupe was seen performing on the stage, where Murmu and Rai also joined.(Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

President Droupadi Murmu joined Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Rai to perform the 'integration dance' with a local troupe on a stage in Gangtok on Friday. Murmu attended the event during her two-day visit to Sikkim.

In a video shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Twitter, the troupe was seen performing on the stage, where Murmu and Rai also joined.

Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Sikkim government and virtually inaugurated the foundation stone for various projects related to education, health, road infrastructure and tourism at Gangtok, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Murmu was greeted by Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad on her arrival in Gangtok.

"Speaking on the occasion, the president said that Sikkim, situated in the eastern Himalayan region, is one of the most beautiful states of India. It is blessed with snow-laden peaks, dense forests, rare flora and fauna, pretty lakes and sacred rivers - Teesta and Rangit. These make the natural beauty of Sikkim more attractive. Sikkim has a rich cultural heritage too which reflects the cultures of different communities," the statement said.

"The president was happy to note that Sikkim, with a literacy rate of more than 80 percent, is one of the leading states in terms of education. It ranks first in the country in the enrolment for higher education. She was also happy to note that the enrolment of girls is higher than that of boys in Sikkim. She said that this shows the priority of the people of Sikkim towards education," it added.

The president had arrived in Nagaland on Wednesday and visited Kigwema, a village of the Angami Naga community in Kohima district on Thursday, where she met members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Before arriving in Sikkim, she also travelled to Mizoram and addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in Aizawl, becoming the third president to do so after APJ Abdul Kalam (2005) and Ram Nath Kovind (2017).

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president droupadi murmu
president droupadi murmu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out