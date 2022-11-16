Home / India News / Watch: Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju

Watch: Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 11:34 PM IST

Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.

Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on Tuesday from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said "this inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".

Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
indian army
indian army

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out