Watch: Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju

Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on Tuesday from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said "this inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".

L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army.@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/YKPufUcnDk — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) November 16, 2022

Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.

