Watch: Indian Army's first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju
Published on Nov 16, 2022 11:34 PM IST
Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.
Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on Tuesday from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said "this inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".
Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump, informed Army officials, reported ANI.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics