Watch: ITBP's 7,575-km long ‘Amrit’ relay amid mountain river in spate

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made headlines for truly animating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' of the 75 years of India's Independence by their thrilling activities and compelling initiatives.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Long Range Patrol (LRP) of ITBP crossing a mountain river in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #Himveers pic.twitter.com/6qrSkb1ZmA — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 21, 2022

Yet again, India’s first line of defence initiated a relay Long Range Patrol 'Amrit’ on August 1 that will end on October 14 after completing a 75-day journey covering a distance of approx 7,575 kms. The long-range patrol started from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh and terminate at Jechap La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tweeting a video of the long-range patrol from Uttarkashi, ITBP said, “'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Long Range Patrol (LRP) of ITBP crossing a mountain river in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #Himveers.”

The relay LRP 'Amrit' Flag was handed over to 12th Battalion ITBP from 2nd Battalion ITBP in Harsil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand from where the video has been shared. The distance and days of the total journey symbolically fall in line with the 75 years of the country's journey after independence.

In the video, ITBP soldiers can be seen carrying a Tiranga and crossing a mountain river in spate using a rope while chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans. The video further shows the troops sitting atop a hill and cheering for themselves.

The ITBP informed that the LRP is also organising many civic action programmes enroute in the remote border villages including plantation drives, medical & veterinary camps. Yesterday, the team had organised a free medical camp for local population in Bagori village in Harsil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.