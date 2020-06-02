Watch: Karnataka health minister takes part in procession, flouts social distancing norms

india

Social distancing norms went for a toss at a procession in Karnataka which saw state Health Minister B Sriramulu in attendance. In a video, Sriramulu was seen taking part in a procession in Karnataka’s Chitradurga amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister is seen surrounded by many Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the video while a gigantic garland is being offered to him by supporters.

The minister was in Chitradurga and visited paid visit to a religious site earlier in the day.

This comes at a time when the country grapples with the rising number of coronavirus cases and has entered the fifth phase of the lockdown billed as ‘Unlock-1’ aimed to gradually restart economic activity in the country.

Karnataka has reported over 3,400 coronavirus cases till date while the Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 52. One thousand three hundred and twenty-eight people have recovered from the deadly contagion or have been discharged from hospitals in Karnataka.

Coronavirus cases in the country are inching toward a grim milestone and will soon touch the 2 lakh mark. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India now stands at the seventh spot on the global coronavirus tally. The United States leads with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with over 1.8 million people infected by the deadly contagion. Globally, the virus has infected over 6 million people while more than 3 lakh people have lost their lives.

On Tuesday, India’s Covid-19 cases touched 198,706. While 95,526 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals across India, 5,598 have lost their lives.