Watch live: PM Modi’s address on coronavirus crisis in India

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days beginning midnight. This, PM Modi said in his televised address to the nation, will be more stringent than the voluntary janata curfew on Sunday. PM Modi told the country that people would not be allowed to come out of their houses for the next 21 days and asked them to meticulously follow this. “Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again,” PM Modi said.